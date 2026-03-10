NATO continues to adapt ‘ballistic missile defense posture to evolving threats’

NATO told Anadolu on Tuesday that it is prepared to defend against threats from any direction and will continue adapting its ballistic missile defense posture to meet evolving security challenges.

"NATO continues to be ready to defend against any threat, from any direction. We cannot go into operational details but we will continue to adapt our ballistic missile defense posture to evolving threats," said an official.

The remarks came after the Turkish Ministry of National Defense (MSB) said that, in response to recent developments in the region, measures were being taken to secure the country's borders and airspace, and consultations were ongoing with NATO and allied nations.

It added that, alongside national precautions, NATO increased air and missile defense measures, and a Patriot System had been deployed in Malatya to support the protection of Turkish airspace.