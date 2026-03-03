US assets in South Korea could be redeployed if Iran conflict widens

US military assets stationed in South Korea, including Patriot and THAAD air defense systems, could be redeployed to the Middle East if Washington's campaign against Iran extends beyond initial expectations, South Korean media reported Tuesday.

The Chosun Daily, citing defense analysts, said a prolonged US operation against Iran could prompt the redeployment of assets and troops currently based on the Korean Peninsula.

On Monday, President Donald Trump said the ongoing US military operation in Iran is expected to last four to five weeks but could continue longer if necessary.

Experts caution that a drawn-out conflict may require additional resources, potentially drawing from forces assigned to United States Forces Korea.

Among the assets that could be considered for redeployment are Patriot missile batteries and the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, both central to missile defense on the Korean Peninsula. MQ-9 Reaper surveillance drones based in South Korea were also cited as possible reinforcements.

There has been no official confirmation from Washington regarding any such move as of publication.

Last year, ahead of a strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, the US temporarily relocated several Patriot batteries from South Korea to the Middle East before returning them months later.






