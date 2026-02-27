US envoy hails detainee swap between Syrian government

A detainee exchange between the Syrian government and armed Druze factions in southern Syria marks "a step toward stability," US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack said on Friday.

"With valued assistance" from the International Committee of the Red Cross, "25 government fighters and 61 Druze fighters were exchanged" on Thursday "in a smooth and orderly process," Barrack wrote on the US social media platform X.

"Families reunited. A step away from vengeance, and a step toward stability."

He said Washington was "honored to help facilitate this effort," and thanked US Rep. Abe Hamadeh for "his initiative, quiet persistence, and moral clarity in helping get this process started."

Barrack's remarks came after Syrian security forces launched an operation on Thursday aimed at securing the return of detainees held by armed groups in Suwayda province.

Suwayda has observed a ceasefire since July 2025 following armed clashes between Bedouin tribes and Druze factions that left hundreds dead or wounded.

However, groups affiliated with Hikmat al-Hijri, one of the province's Druze clerics, have repeatedly violated the truce and targeted military positions, according to the Syrian government, despite its stated commitment to the agreement, facilitation of evacuations for those wishing to leave, and the entry of humanitarian aid.

Since the fall of Bashar Assad on Dec. 8, 2024, the government has sought to impose security across Syria, while some groups have continued to trigger unrest and bear arms. Damascus has stressed its determination to assert control over the entire country.



