Vance sees no risk of US entering long-term Middle East war

US Vice President JD Vance has said he does not believe potential military action against Iran would drag the country into a years-long war in the Middle East, according to an interview with the Washington Post published on Thursday.



Vance said he did not know how US President Donald Trump would decide on the Iran issue. Options, he said, range from military strikes "to ensure Iran isn't going to get a nuclear weapon" to a diplomatic solution.



"The idea that we're going to be in a Middle Eastern war for years with no end in sight - there is no chance that will happen," Vance told the newspaper. He cited last year's limited US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and the military operation in Venezuela as examples of "very clearly defined" actions.



On Thursday, representatives of the United States and Iran held a third round of indirect talks in Geneva amid rising military tensions. No breakthrough was reported. Oman's foreign minister, who is mediating between the two sides, said further discussions were planned for next week.



The negotiations focus mainly on Iran's contested nuclear programme. The US wants to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons. Iran denies any such intention but has expressed willingness to limit its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from tough US economic sanctions.



Beyond sanctions relief, Iran's leadership is also seeking to avert the risk of war, after Washington dramatically increased its military presence in the region and Trump repeatedly floated the option of striking Iran if no agreement is reached.



On Wednesday, Iran submitted an initial draft of a proposed agreement.