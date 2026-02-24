Zelenskyy suggests Hungarian premier block financial support to Russia rather than Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban block financial support to Russia rather than Ukraine, as Hungary opposes the EU's 20th sanctions package against Moscow, RBC-Ukraine reported.

"First of all, the pipeline was destroyed by Russia. So if Orban wants to block something — financial support — he can do it for Russia, not for Ukraine. We are not the reason for the destruction of this pipeline," Zelenskyy told journalists.

He said Ukraine has satellite images confirming that a Russian strike disrupted the Druzhba pipeline, and it was neither the first incident nor likely the last.

"Orban should talk to Putin, perhaps about an energy ceasefire or something similar," he said.

In response, European Council President Antonio Costa said the loan to Ukraine and the suspension of the Druzhba pipeline are not connected, and Ukraine will assess, in the coming days, how long it will take to restore the pipeline.

Costa underlined that there are alternative routes for supplying oil to Hungary and Slovakia via the Adriatic pipeline.

On Sunday, Orban said Budapest would block the sanctions package unless Ukraine reopens a major oil pipeline that supplies Hungary with Russian crude. Hungarian officials also warned they would block the planned EU loan package intended to support Ukraine's military and economic needs.

The Druzhba pipeline, also known as the Friendship Pipeline, is one of the longest oil pipelines in the world and among the largest oil pipeline networks.

It has been in operation since 1964, transporting Russian oil to several Central and Eastern European countries.

Ukraine said oil shipments through the pipeline, a key supply route for Hungary and Slovakia, were disrupted following a Jan. 27 attack. But Hungarian and Slovak politicians have accused Kyiv of intentionally blocking the pipeline's restart to gain political leverage against Russia.





