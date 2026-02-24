 Contact Us
President Donald Trump has firmly denied allegations that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine is pushing back against potential military action in Iran. Trump warned that a failure to reach a deal will inevitably result in a "very bad day" for the Iranian regime

Published February 24,2026
TRUMP SAYS WILL BE VERY BAD DAY FOR IRAN IF DONT MAKE A DEAL

If the United ⁠States ⁠does not make a deal with ⁠Iran over its nuclear ambitions "it will be a very ⁠bad ⁠day for that Country and, very sadly, its ⁠people," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a ⁠social ‌media ‌post ⁠on Monday.

Trump denied reports that the top US military officer had flagged the risks of a major operation against Iran, saying Washington would "easily" defeat Tehran in any conflict.

Trump said on Truth Social that General Dan Caine "like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won."