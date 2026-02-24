TRUMP SAYS WILL BE VERY BAD DAY FOR IRAN IF DONT MAKE A DEAL

If the United ⁠States ⁠does not make a deal with ⁠Iran over its nuclear ambitions "it will be a very ⁠bad ⁠day for that Country and, very sadly, its ⁠people," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a ⁠social ‌media ‌post ⁠on Monday.



Trump denied reports that the top US military officer had flagged the risks of a major operation against Iran, saying Washington would "easily" defeat Tehran in any conflict.

Trump said on Truth Social that General Dan Caine "like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won."







