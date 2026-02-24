The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) on Tuesday accused the UK and France of actively working to provide Kyiv with a nuclear bomb.

In a statement, the SVR claimed that Britain and France believe that by possessing nuclear weapons, Ukraine would be able to secure more favorable terms for ending the conflict.

"It is believed that Ukraine needs to be supplied with a 'wonder weapon.' Kyiv will be able to claim more favorable terms for ending hostilities if it possesses an atomic bomb, or at least a so-called 'dirty' bomb," the statement read.

It noted that Germany "wisely refused to participate in this dangerous adventure."

According to the SVR, London and Paris are currently resolving issues related to providing Kyiv with such weapons and their delivery systems.

"We are talking about the covert transfer to Ukraine of European components, equipment, and technologies in this area. One option being considered is the French compact TN75 warhead for the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile," the statement said.

The SVR emphasized that "the British and French are aware that their plans imply a gross violation of international law," primarily the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, and are associated with the risk of dismantling the global non-proliferation regime.

"In this regard, the main efforts of Westerners are focused on making the emergence of nuclear weapons in Kyiv appear as the result of development by the Ukrainians themselves," the statement added.

The Russian intelligence service accused Paris and London of having "lost sense of reality" and said they "hope to avoid responsibility in vain."

"Everything secret inevitably becomes apparent. In the military, political, and diplomatic circles of Great Britain and France, there are many sensible people who understand the danger that the reckless actions of their leaders pose to the entire world," it stressed.

In connection with the SVR statement, Russia's upper chamber of parliament, the Federation Council, urged lawmakers in London and Paris, as well as international organizations, to investigate the intention of Britain and France to supply Kyiv with nuclear explosive devices.