5-day India AI Impact Summit 2026 ends with call to use AI for human benefit

A global call was issued at the conclusion of the five-day India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the capital, New Delhi, to foster shared understanding, while respecting national sovereignty, on how AI can be used to benefit humanity.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit Declaration issued on Saturday emphasized international cooperation across seven pillars: development of human capital; expanding access for social empowerment; trustworthiness of AI systems; energy efficiency of AI systems; use of AI in science; democratizing AI resources; and use of AI for economic growth and social good.

"In complementarity with existing international and other initiatives, we will work to foster shared understanding, while respecting national sovereignty, on how AI could be made to serve humanity," it added.

The sides noted the voluntary initiative to expand access to foundational AI resources, support local innovation, strengthen resilient AI ecosystems, and provide a practical platform to scale up successful AI use cases across regions.

They also stressed building a collaborative platform to share technical resources, tools, and best practices, as well as a voluntary guidance note to connect scientific communities and pool AI research capabilities.

The sides also noted the development of a voluntary, collaborative platform to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and scalable practices to advance AI adoption for social empowerment. They further took note of voluntary guiding principles on reskilling in the age of AI, as well as a playbook on AI workforce development.

Eighty-eight countries and international organizations endorsed the declaration.





