Argentina’s president reiterates support for Board of Peace

Argentine President Javier Milei reiterated his backing for the US-led Board of Peace on Thursday while offering to deploy peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip.

"We believe in diplomacy that takes risks to achieve peace. We believe in leadership that confronts complex challenges with determination, such as that of President Donald Trump, and we believe that the only peace worth building is one founded on the inalienable rights of man. The Board of Peace offers a framework to move in that direction," Milei said during the board's inaugural meeting in Washington, DC.

Argentina was one of the initial signatory nations to the Board of Peace, an international governing body established by Trump to oversee the reconstruction, stabilization and long-term governance of the Gaza Strip following the Israel-Hamas war.

During his remarks, Milei also pledged the support of Argentina's "White Helmets," or "Los Casco Blancos," an agency under the remit of the Foreign Ministry that is responsible for providing international humanitarian assistance based on cooperation and community participation. Since its establishment in 1994, it has carried out actions in more than 80 countries.

"In this initial stage. Argentina is ready to contribute. We are offering the collaboration of our White Helmets. Our track record in peace operations is proven capital that we place at the service of the stabilization force," he said.

Milei is deepening his alliance with the US and support for Israel as a founding member of the board.

He has consistently expressed his support for Israel and his admiration for Trump, describing his membership in the board as an honor.

"We need institutions with both the will and the capacity to enforce the rules. Lasting peace is not built on compromises that yield on fundamental principles; it is built on the determination to defend them," he added.



