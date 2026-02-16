Russia to discuss territorial issues with Ukraine at Geneva talks

The Geneva negotiations on Ukraine will cover a broader range of topics compared with the rounds in Abu Dhabi, including key issues related to territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, he said discussion of these issues requires the presence of the head of the Russian delegation, who was absent from the talks in the United Arab Emirates.

"This time it is intended to discuss a wider spectrum of questions, including, actually, the main issues that concern both territories and everything else. These are connected with our requirements. Here we need the presence of the chief negotiator, namely Vladimir Medinsky," he said.

The Russian delegation for the upcoming talks in Geneva will be expanded. Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov have joined the team, he said.

"The delegation will indeed be expanded this time. Besides Medinsky, there will also be Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and other officials," he said.

Asked why Medinsky did not participate in previous rounds in Abu Dhabi, Peskov said it was "because they focused specifically on security matters."

Vladimir Medinsky continues to lead the Russian negotiating delegation on Ukraine, he said.

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev will also take part in the Geneva negotiations. He will work separately within an economic cooperation group with the United States, according to Peskov.

The initial round of trilateral security consultations between Russia, Ukraine and the United States was held Jan. 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. A second round of talks followed at the same venue on Feb. 4-5.