FBI says DNA from glove may link suspect to disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother

US investigators obtained a DNA sample from a glove found near the home of the 84-year-old mother of NBC News morning show Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie which seems to match the pair worn by a man captured on a doorbell camera on the night she went missing, the FBI said Sunday.

"The one with the DNA profile recovered is different (from other gloves that have been found) and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video," a spokesperson for the bureau told Fox News.

The revelation suggests that investigators may have obtained DNA evidence from the main suspect in the Feb. 1 abduction of Nancy Guthrie, according to the media reports.

The FBI said it has received preliminary DNA test results on the glove and is still waiting for "quality control and official confirmation" before entering an "unknown male profile" into its database.

The glove was found roughly two miles (3.21 kilometers) from Nancy Guthrie's home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona and was one of around 16 collected by detectives in the area during their two-week investigation.

The FBI also said that most of the other gloves recovered during the searches belonged to investigators and had been discarded while they were carrying out sweeps near the home.

Guthrie has been missing for two weeks, with authorities saying she is believed to have been abducted.

Investigators earlier released doorbell camera footage showing a masked man wearing gloves and a backpack approaching her home, attempting to cover the camera with his hand and using yard brush to obstruct its view.

The FBI has also raised the reward for information related to the disappearance of Guthrie from $50,000 to $100,000.





