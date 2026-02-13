US more anchored than ever in alliance as Europe steps up defense: NATO

The United States is more anchored than ever in NATO as European countries increase their defense efforts, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Friday.

Delivering doorstep remarks at the Munich Security Conference, Rutte highlighted that Europeans and Canada are finally taking greater responsibility for collective defense.

"Europe is really stepping up, taking more of a leadership role within NATO, and also taking more responsibility for its own defense. I think this will only strengthen NATO," he said.

"We will stick together with the United States anchored more than ever inside NATO, because they know that what they have asked for decades, Europeans and Canada are taking more care of the collective defense, particularly spending," Rutte said.

He also stressed the importance of continued support for Ukraine amid the ongoing war.

"More money is coming in to support Ukraine in the war effort, but we still need more. Particularly, we need interceptors. We need the ammunition to make sure Ukraine can stay strong in the fight," Rutte said.