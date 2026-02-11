10 dead, including suspect, in school shooting in Canada

Ten people, including the suspected shooter, are dead Tuesday after an active shooter incident in the town of Tumbler Ridge in Canada's western province of British Columbia, Canadian Public Broadcaster CBC reported.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said nine victims and one suspect died in the incident, according to CBC.

Six people were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, one person died while being transported to the hospital, and two others were found dead at a residence in the community believed to be connected to the shooting, it reported.

Police said the suspect was found dead inside the school from "a self-inflicted injury."

Around 25 people were being assessed for injuries at a local medical center, CBC reported.

A shelter-in-place order that had covered Tumbler Ridge and surrounding communities was lifted around 6.45 p.m. local time, authorities said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing



