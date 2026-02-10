Russia has never closed the door to relations with the European Union, but considers communication "from a position of strength" unacceptable, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Tuesday.

"We never closed the door on them. We said that it is unacceptable to communicate with us from a position of strength, that we cannot be treated rudely, and that no one can interfere in our internal affairs," Zakharova told RIA Novosti.

She argued that several European countries are compelled to follow what she described as a "command-and-control system" dominated by NATO, and by extension the EU, while at the same time seeking to maintain bilateral relations with Moscow. Hungary, she added, was the "most striking example" of the case.

Turning to Ukraine, Zakharova dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "Napoleonic plans" to inflict a "strategic defeat" on Russia, claiming his plans have failed.

She alleged that Kyiv had shifted to "vengeance" tactics after suffering a "crushing defeat," insisting that the goals "are not destined to be realized."

Russia and the EU have seen relations sharply deteriorate since the start of the war in Ukraine in early 2022, with sanctions, diplomatic restrictions and political rhetoric hardening on both sides.

Moscow has repeatedly said it is open to dialogue, but only on the basis of equality and mutual respect.