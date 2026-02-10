Hundreds of homes flooded as record rain hits UK

Hundreds of homes have been flooded across the UK as record levels of rainfall continue to batter the country, according to local media reports on Tuesday.

The Environment Agency has issued 101 flood warnings across England, alongside two in Scotland, with four additional alerts in place.

A further 178 flood alerts-indicating that flooding is possible-are active, including 169 in England, five in Wales, and four in Scotland.

The agency is urging the public to remain vigilant after at least 300 homes were flooded in England.

Meteorologists warn that the heavy rain is set to continue, with Britain facing daily downpours in 2026.

"In the near term, the unsettled theme is expected to continue, with further showers or longer spells of rain for most," Steven Keates, deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, the country's weather agency, said in a statement.

"We are likely to see the transition from wet and windy weather to colder, more settled conditions towards the end of the week, with Saturday looking a fine day for many. But this reprieve doesn't last long, as the next set of Atlantic weather fronts looks set to move in from the west at the end of the weekend."

The Met Office described the pattern as a sense of winter being "stuck on repeat" in many areas.

Across the UK, 26 weather stations recorded their highest January rainfall on record, while Northern Ireland saw its wettest January in 149 years.



