Social media platforms rake in millions from scam ads - study

Social media platforms earned an estimated €32 million ($38 million) last year from scam advertisements targeting consumers in Ireland, according to new research cited by public broadcaster RTE.

The study was commissioned by online banking platform Revolut and carried out by Juniper Research. It found that the average loss per scam social media advertisement in Ireland was just over €1,500.

Across Europe, the report estimates that platforms generate around €4.4 billion a year from scam ads aimed at users.

In 2025, about 10% of all social media advertising revenue in Europe was linked to fraudulent advertisements.

"European users were served nearly one trillion scam ads in 2025," the report states.

Juniper Research found that the average social media user encountered 164 scam ads in 2025. That figure is expected to rise to 215 if current trends continue.

The research estimates that by 2030, social media companies will generate more than €13.8 billion from scam advertisements, with scam ad impressions in Europe exceeding 1.4 trillion.

Revolut has previously been criticized over how it treats customers who become victims of fraud, but the company said it is committed to protecting customers' finances through secure access protocols and in-app fraud warnings.