Mexico sends over 800 tons of humanitarian aid to Cuba

Mexico has sent more than 800 tons of humanitarian aid to Cuba, reaffirming its longstanding policy of solidarity with Latin American nations, the country's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

Two Mexican Navy logistical support vessels, the Papaloapan and Isla Holbox, departed from the port of Veracruz carrying more than 814 tons of provisions intended for the people of Cuba following instructions from President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The Papaloapan is transporting 536 tons of essential food items as well as hygiene products, while the Isla Holbox is carrying over 277 tons of powdered milk.

The vessels are expected to arrive in Cuba within four days.

More than 1,500 tons of powdered milk and beans remain to be sent, it added.

"Through these actions, the Government of Mexico reaffirms the humanistic principles and spirit of solidarity that guide it, and its commitment to international cooperation among peoples, especially with those who require humanitarian assistance in situations of emergency and vulnerability. Cuba and Mexico are sister nations, heirs to a long history of solidarity that we honor today," it said.





