Armenia, US sign joint statement on cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy

Armenia and the US on Monday signed a joint statement on cooperation between the two countries in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The Joint Statement on the Completion of Negotiations on an Agreement for Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation was signed following talks between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Vice President JD Vance.

Vance arrived in Yerevan in the first-ever visit by a sitting US vice president to the South Caucasus nation.

In a joint press conference following the talks, Pashinyan expressed that the joint statement will open a new chapter, deepening the energy partnership between Armenia and the US, according to Armenian state news agency Armenpress.

He said the deal will contribute to diversifying Armenia's energy resources, expressing gratitude to the US for its long-standing support for his country in the field of nuclear security.

Pashinyan also announced Armenia's purchase of V-BAT reconnaissance drones from the US under Washington's Foreign Military Sales program.

Vance specified that the sale concerned "$11 million in surveillance drone technology," saying: "He's (Pashinyan) gonna use that to secure his country and to make sure that the peace we're creating sticks."

"That means, for the United States, more jobs and more investment in our own defense technology sector," he added.