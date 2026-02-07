ELON MUSKS SPACEX POSTPONES MARS MISSION TO PRIORITIZE LUNAR VOYAGE

American tech-billionere Elon Musk's SpaceX has pushed back a Mars mission scheduled for this year to focus on a previously committed moon voyage for NASA, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Musk's rocket firm told investors it would give priority to the lunar trip and postpone the Mars journey, according to people briefed on the decision cited by the outlet on Friday.

The company is aiming for an uncrewed moon landing in March 2027, another source said.

The change in direction coincides with SpaceX's increased commitment to orbiting artificial intelligence data centers after taking over Musk's xAI. Musk detailed intentions to support establishing a sustained lunar base in the memo revealing the merger.

NASA signed a contract with SpaceX several years ago to develop a Starship capable of meeting an agency vessel in lunar orbit, collecting astronauts and ferrying American crew members to the moon's surface.

Musk earlier described the moon as something that diverts attention and said his space company would head directly to Mars, with the firm previously saying it would send five Starships to the red planet in late 2026.

However, Musk played down chances of a Mars arrival this year, noting it remained possible though unlikely.