NewsWorld
Denmark sees US deal on Greenland that respects 'red lines'
Denmark sees US deal on Greenland that respects 'red lines'
Denmark is trying to de-escalate the "Greenland crisis" without ceding sovereignty. Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on Saturday that negotiations with the Trump administration are moving toward a "constructive" resolution, despite the President's previous threat to impose 10% tariffs on Danish goods.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on Saturday that he believes negotiations with the United States over Greenland can lead to a solution that respects the Arctic island's territorial integrity and right to self-determination.
After repeated threats by President Donald Trump to take control of Greenland, the United States, Denmark and Greenland began diplomatic talks late last month on the future of semi-autonomous Danish territory.
"We made it clear from the beginning that any solution must respect our red lines," Rasmussen said at a press conference in the Greenlandic capital Nuuk.
"Nevertheless, we have started discussions. I see this as a clear sign that it is possible to find a solution that respects our red lines."
Greenland, however, was "not yet where we would like to be," Greenland's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Motzfeldt said. "It's a long road ahead, so it's too early to say where we'll end up."
Motzfeldt and Rasmussen met Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand in Nuuk on Saturday. Canada opened a consulate in Greenland on Friday, as did France.
Rasmussen described the new Canadian consulate as "a new beginning" and "a good opportunity to strengthen our already existing cooperation."