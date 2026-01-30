Trump says 'larger number of ships' heading toward Iran, signals hope for deal

 Contact Us
President Donald Trump said Thursday he believed Iran wanted to make a deal to avoid military action, adding that he had set Tehran an undisclosed deadline to respond as US ships steam towards the region. "I can say this, they do want to make a deal," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Published January 30,2026
US President Donald Trump on Friday said a sizable US naval force is heading toward Iran, signaling hope for a deal with Tehran but also leaving options open.

"We have a large Armada, flotilla ... heading toward Iran right now, even larger than what we had in Venezuela," Trump said at the White House.

He reiterated that the US is now sending "actually, a larger number of ships" to Iran.

"Hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we do make a deal, that's good. If we don't make a deal. We'll see what happens," he added.