Trump says 'larger number of ships' heading toward Iran, signals hope for deal

US President Donald Trump on Friday said a sizable US naval force is heading toward Iran, signaling hope for a deal with Tehran but also leaving options open.

"We have a large Armada, flotilla ... heading toward Iran right now, even larger than what we had in Venezuela," Trump said at the White House.

He reiterated that the US is now sending "actually, a larger number of ships" to Iran.

"Hopefully, we'll make a deal. If we do make a deal, that's good. If we don't make a deal. We'll see what happens," he added.