Italy summons Israeli ambassador over Ramallah incident

The Italian government on Monday summoned Israel's ambassador to Rome after two of its police officers were threatened at gunpoint near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the foreign ministry said.

Two carabinieri officers, stationed at Italy's consulate general in Jerusalem, "were stopped in Palestinian territory, near Ramallah, probably by a 'settler' under the threat of an automatic rifle," a ministry statement said.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani requested the ambassador be summoned "to seek clarification" and communicate Italy's protest over Sunday's incident, the ministry said.

A subsequent statement said "Italian authorities expressed to the Israeli ambassador their strong disapproval and protest regarding the incident".

"The occasion was also taken to reiterate the government's concern over the behaviour of violent settlers in the West Bank," said the ministry.

Italy's embassy in Tel Aviv had lodged a formal protest over the incident, the ministry added.







