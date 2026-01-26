DRONE DEBRIS SPARK FIRE AT TWO ENTERPRISES IN RUSSIAS KRASNODAR REGION, AUTHORITIES SAY

 Contact Us
Published January 26,2026
Two enterprises ⁠caught fire and one person was injured ‍in the city of ‌Slavyansk-on-Kuban ‍in Russia's Krasnodar region after drone fragments fell on them, the regional emergencies centre said on Monday.

The centre did not specify ⁠what enterprises were affected. The city hosts a private refinery with a capacity of around 100,000 ‌barrels per day, supplying fuel for both domestic use and export.

Russia's ‍defence ministry said ‍air defence ‍systems had intercepted ⁠and destroyed ‍40 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 34 in the Krasnodar ⁠region.