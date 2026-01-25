Protesters supporting Palestine Action hunger striker arrested in UK

A group of protesters supporting a Palestine Action prisoner on hunger strike have been arrested after they breached prison grounds, London's Metropolitan Police has said.



The force said on Saturday evening that it had detained a group of protesters outside HMP Wormwood Scrubs, in west London, and was in the process of making a number of arrests.



According to the force, the group refused to leave the grounds when ordered to do so, allegedly blocked prison staff from entering and leaving, and threatened police officers.



The Met said a number of them also managed to get inside a staff entrance area of a prison building.



The group are being arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, the force said.



Footage shared on social media showed a group chanting outside the prison, with some holding signs.



At one point, the group can be seen moving towards a building – and one clip appears to show some demonstrators inside.



It is understood that they are holding the demonstration in support of Umer Khalid.



He is the last remaining participant in the Prisoners for Palestine hunger strike campaign, according to the group.



