Heads of US CENTCOM, Israeli army discuss boosting defense cooperation

US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Brad Cooper and Israeli army Chief of General have discussed boosting defense cooperation between the two sides.

The talks took place during an extended meeting held on the sidelines of Cooper's visit to Israel, which began on Saturday, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a statement on Sunday.

Adraee said Adm. Cooper held "a lengthy personal meeting" with Zamir, followed by a broader session attended by senior commanders.

He said the meeting served as "an additional factor strengthening the personal relationship between the two commanders, the close strategic relationship between the Israeli and US militaries, and the continued enhancement of defense cooperation between the two countries."

During his visit to Israel, whose duration has not been specified, Cooper is also scheduled to meet Israeli Air Force Commander Tomer Bar, according to Israel's Channel 12.

The visit comes amid growing concerns in Israel over the possibility that Iran could carry out a preemptive attack, alongside rising fears that Tehran may be close to being targeted by a potential US military strike, as the US continues to build up its forces in the region.





