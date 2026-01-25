EMERGENCY DECLARED IN RUSSIAS MURMANSK REGION DUE TO MAJOR POWER GRID FAILURE

Russian authorities on Sunday declared a state of emergency in the northern Murmansk region after a major electricity grid failure due to bad weather, cutting power supply to thousands of households.

Since Friday, severe weather conditions have intensified in the Murmansk region, with wet snow and squally winds leading to ice accretion and frost formation on power lines. As a result, five power line pylons on four lines collapsed, Murmansk region Governor Andrey Chibis said on Telegram.

"I have chaired a meeting of the emergency commission. All services are in constant coordination. Due to the protracted nature of the accident, we are introducing a state of emergency on the territory of the Murmansk region," he said.

According to him, specialists are working around the clock, but it has not yet been possible to restore the power lines, as unfavorable weather conditions, difficult terrain, and steep inclines are complicating the situation.

Authorities have set up temporary accommodation points in the city of Murmansk, where essential supplies are being distributed, the head of the regional center, Ivan Lebedev, said on his Telegram channel.

Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on charges of negligence. At least two of the collapsed power lines were 60 years old and had to be replaced many years ago, according to investigators.