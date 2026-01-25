Death toll at 10 as search continues for more than 80 missing in Indonesia landslide

The death toll from a landslide in Indonesia has risen to 10 on Sunday as search and rescue operations continued for more than 80 people who are reported missing in West Java, according to state-run media.

The landslide struck a village in West Bandung regency on Saturday, with dozens of homes reportedly buried under mud and debris; there are 81 victims missing, the Antara news agency reported

The military said there were reports that 23 soldiers were also among those missing, adding that the information was still being verified.

Search and rescue teams are continuing efforts in the affected area, which is marked by difficult terrain, while weather forecasts warn of moderate to very heavy rainfall in the coming days, complicating operations.

Authorities in Central Java have extended an emergency response status due to ongoing floods and landslides. The second phase of the emergency period will run from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6, to ensure continued response and recovery efforts.





