American climber completes historic free-solo ascent of Taipei 101

Alex Honnold completed what is believed to be the largest urban free-solo climb in history Saturday, scaling the 508-meter (1,1667-foot) exterior of Taipei 101 in less than 1 hour and 32 minutes during a live special on Netflix.

The climb, which began at 9.17 am local time (0107GMT) in Taiwan, marked the first time Honnold has free-soloed a skyscraper. He said the tower captivated him for years. "I've always wanted to climb the coolest thing I could find," Honnold said in a pre-recorded interview, adding that he had dreamed of climbing Tpei 101 as far back as 12 years ago.

Honnold rose to global prominence after scaling Yosemite National Park's El Capitan without ropes in 2017 -- a feat chronicled in the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo.

Taipei 101 has also attracted elite climbers. In 2004, it was climbed using ropes by Alain Robert, widely known as the "French Spiderman." Honnold's ascent differed sharply, completed live and without protective systems.

The climb unfolded in three stages. The first, known as "The Slabs," involved 113 meters of sloped steel and glass. As office workers gathered at windows to film and wave, commentator Elle Duncan reminded viewers that the building was still open to the public. Around the 13-minute mark, Honnold offered a high-five to a child through a window as he completed the opening stage.

The second stage consisted of eight stacked "bamboo boxes," totaling 274 meters of vertical climbing, each with a seven-degree overhang. Crowds below chanted: "Add oil," as Honnold continued. His wife, Sanni McCandless, said he appeared energized. "There's great energy here, and he's doing what he loves," she said.

As Honnold passed the halfway point, his heart rate climbed to about 165 beats per minute. He briefly paused to clean his shoes and fingers, noting grime and fireworks residue on the facade. Reaching the eighth box at about 1 hour and 5 minutes, he reflected on climbing past occupied offices. "We're all sharing the crazy experience together," he said.

The final stage, the spire, presented a unique challenge. Commentators noted that the overhang requires great upper body strength, the rings had limited places for Honnold to hold, and that part of the narrow structure is physically impossible to climb directly, requiring him to transition onto a ladder that was not fully secure.

Moments after topping out, Honnold celebrated. "Sick," he said. "It's windy. If you guys can hear me, I can still see you, and I'm so psyched."

He concluded the climb by taking a selfie from the summit of Taipei 101, capping a landmark ascent completed smoothly and without incident.





