Trump praises UK troops as 'very brave,' says US-UK bond 'too strong to ever be broken'

US President Donald Trump praised British military forces Saturday, calling them "very brave" and declaring the bond between Washington and London unbreakable.

"The great and very brave soldiers of the United Kingdom will always be with the United States of America," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

The US president noted hundreds of UK troops died in Afghanistan with many injured, describing them as "among the greatest of all warriors."

Trump said the bond between the two nations is "too strong to ever be broken," adding that Britain's military "with tremendous heart and soul, is second to none (except for the U.S.A.)."

"We love you all, and always will," he wrote.

The remarks followed British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Friday rebuke of Trump's Fox News interview comments as "insulting and frankly appalling."

Trump had claimed during the Davos interview that Washington never needed its allies and suggested NATO soldiers "stayed a little back, a little off the front lines" in Afghanistan, questioning the alliance's reliability.