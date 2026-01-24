Trump is ‘only person who can really put pressure on Israel’: Turkish FM Fidan

The Turkish foreign minister said Friday that US President Donald Trump has the capacity to pressure Israel to halt its actions in the Gaza Strip, saying the US leader can act independently and exert real influence if he chooses.

Speaking during the "On the Record" program with journalist Hadley Gamble, Hakan Fidan said he believes Trump has the capacity to stop the fighting in Gaza, noting that Israel has violated the ceasefire agreements multiple times.

"We believe that President Trump is the only person who can really put pressure on Israel," Fidan said.

"We think that Mr. Trump is independent of every objective of different lobbies, so he can really think independently, and he can really take action independently. So, if he wants, he has the capacity to put pressure on Israel and stop Israel's wrong behavior."

Asked about the possibility of Türkiye sending troops to Gaza, Fidan noted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's statement that Ankara is prepared to do everything within its means to contribute to the Gaza peace plan.

Fidan said Türkiye would be willing to take part in an international stabilization force in Gaza, but stressed that a deployment would depend on broader discussions and consensus within the international community.

- 'Stability in Iran is important for all of us'

"I will advise my American friends: 'Don't make it,'" Fidan said when asked about the prospect of American intervention in Iran.

"Because they are already putting a lot of pressure on Iran. The sanctions are really hurting the Iranian economy. That's why the people are protesting," he added.

He pointed out that Iran is open to negotiations but warned that if Tehran feels cornered, it could prepare for a worst-case scenario.

"If there is only one sincere intention, which is solving the problem, I believe that there is an opportunity."

Emphasizing that Iran is a major neighboring country, so what's happening there affects a wide region, he said, "So, stability in Iran is important for all of us."

Fidan said Ankara believes dialogue, not force, is the only viable path to resolving disputes between Iran and the international community. "Dialogue is the only way to sort out the problems."

"The public dissent and protest and demonstrations in Iran -- I think the regime and the government are receiving necessary messages. But because of their own problems with the international system, financially and otherwise, it's not easy for the government to deliver the economic means to their own population."

He said Iran needs to make a change in its foreign and security policies to "really obtain certain opportunities," but stressed that he does not believe developments in or around Iran would lead to regime change.

- Regional outlook

Asked about broader regional developments, Fidan said he sees reasons for cautious optimism, particularly in Syria, and expressed hope that the ceasefire in Gaza would continue.

He said developments in Syria demonstrate that regional countries, the US and the international community have, for the first time, come together quickly on a Middle East issue and have begun taking concrete steps.

"I think that tells something," Fidan said. "If we can repeat this on other problems in our region or globe, we can really make quick achievements."

"But our region will never be the same," he said, adding that Türkiye's hope and work is "about to make it better compared to the past."

Fidan said Ankara is seeking to play a constructive role wherever possible and stressed that it is vital for regional problems to be addressed by regional countries. He said this approach aligns with "Trump's overall policy methodology," noting that the US does not want to act as the "global police of the global order."

Addressing tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Fidan said Türkiye believes regional unity is essential and it is unfortunate to see two close partners drifting apart.

"But we believe that they will come around because they are brothers and sisters and they are old friends. And I think in due course, they will sort out their own problems because they are experienced leaderships, both the UAE and the Saudis."

- Türkiye's EU membership

Fidan said that Türkiye's EU membership will not happen as long as the bloc maintains an identity-based political mindset toward Türkiye.

Noting that the EU prioritizes Türkiye's different religion and civilization, which prevents progress, Fidan stated that the bloc has failed to become trans-civilizational by becoming a supranational institution.

Pointing out that Germany and France supported Ankara's EU bid until 2007, he rejected claims that Türkiye's membership would strengthen far-right movements, stressing that, regardless, the movements rose.

He stated that Europe would have been stronger and Brexit might not have happened if Türkiye had been an EU member.

On European security, Fidan said the EU has long relied on US protection and is now searching for its own security architecture, adding conflicting interests among global powers often put Türkiye in a difficult position, which could have been avoided through unity.

While economic ties between Ankara and the EU are strong, he noted that security cooperation remains insufficient.

- Trump administration makes major correction towards Türkiye

Criticizing the US policy during former President Barack Obama's term of cooperating with the PKK terror group to fight ISIS (Daesh), Fidan said the plan was supposed to be temporary but has continued for more than a decade.

He added that Trump is now making a major correction to the policy.

Emphasizing Türkiye's NATO membership, Fidan said a NATO ally cannot support a terror organization hostile to another NATO country and welcomed the change.

- Türkiye supports equal constitutional citizenship for all Syrians

Noting that international reports wrongly portray the YPG/SDF terror group as the sole representative of Syrian Kurds, he pointed out that the PKK terror organization has forced more than 12 political parties into exile.

He said Syrian Kurds want to live as equal and dignified citizens of Syria, noting that many were denied citizenship under Bashar al-Assad.

Fidan added that while Assad rejected that demand, the current Syrian leadership is trying to correct the mistake.

Stating that Türkiye supports equal constitutional citizenship for all Syrians, Fidan said everyone should be able to live with their own identity and religion within a unified state.

On regional relations, Fidan said countries now favor dialogue over confrontation.

He stressed that differences can be set aside to focus on shared interests, calling it a mature approach to statecraft.

Cooperation on issues such as Gaza and Syria, he added, shows growing regional goodwill, especially between Türkiye and Arab countries.







