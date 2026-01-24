S.Korean premier proposes to JD Vance that US send special envoy to North

South Korea's premier said he had proposed the idea of the US sending a special envoy to North Korea during a Friday meeting in Washington with US Vice President JD Vance.

"First, (I told Vance) that in reality, only Trump has the will and capability to improve relations (with North Korea)," Kim Min-seok said, according to the Seoul-based news agency Yonhap.

"Secondly, I said that sending a special envoy to North Korea, whoever that may be, can be an approach to express an intent to enhance relations," he added.

He also said that he has views on possible "optimal" candidates for the post.

Kim and Vance also discussed Seoul's ongoing investigation into the US-listed e-commerce company Coupang over a customer data leak, believed to include personal information from 33.7 million customers.

The company, however, has said that only the data of about 3,000 customer accounts were compromised.

"Vance requested that Seoul and Washington manage the issue well to ensure that it will not cause misunderstandings between the two governments, and will not be heating up," Kim said, adding that he vowed to swiftly provide Seoul's views whenever false information arises.

Two US investors notified Seoul on Thursday of their intent to bring arbitration claims over "discriminatory" acts toward Coupang, and requested Washington launch an investigation.

Kim also "clearly" told Vance that there is no "discriminatory" treatment of US businesses in South Korea, he said.

This is Kim's first overseas trip as prime minister and the first standalone visit to the US by a South Korean premier since the late 1980s.



