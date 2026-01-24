China probes 2 senior military officials over 'serious discipline' violations

China on Saturday said that two senior military officials are under investigation over suspected "serious violations of discipline and law," according to state-run media.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), and Liu Zhenli, a member of the CMC and chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department, have been investigated, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing a statement from the Ministry of National Defense.

Led by President Xi Jinping, the Central Military Commission oversees the Chinese military in general.

The investigations were launched following a decision by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said the ministry.

The ministry did not provide further details on the nature of the alleged violations.

The latest development came amid an anti-corruption purge within China's military. In October last year, Beijing announced the expulsion of two members of the powerful Central Military Commission as part of disciplinary action taken against nine officers over corruption-related offenses.

In 2024, former Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu was also expelled from the Communist Party following his removal from office over allegations of bribery.