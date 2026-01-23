US has 'big force' heading toward Iran: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that there is a "big force" heading toward Iran.

"You know, we have a lot of ships going in that direction, just in case. We have a big flotilla (heading) in that direction, and we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, DC from Davos, Switzerland.

"We have a big force going toward Iran. I'd rather not see anything happen," he added.

Trump said the US is watching Iran "very closely."

"We have an armada. We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won't have to use it. We'll see," he stressed.



