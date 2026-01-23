 Contact Us
US has 'big force' heading toward Iran: Trump

President Trump announced a “big force” and “massive fleet” is heading toward Iran, stating the US is watching the situation “very closely” and hopes to avoid conflict.

Published January 23,2026
US President Donald Trump said Thursday that there is a "big force" heading toward Iran.

"You know, we have a lot of ships going in that direction, just in case. We have a big flotilla (heading) in that direction, and we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, DC from Davos, Switzerland.

"We have a big force going toward Iran. I'd rather not see anything happen," he added.

Trump said the US is watching Iran "very closely."

"We have an armada. We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won't have to use it. We'll see," he stressed.