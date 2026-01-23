All victims of missing Indonesian plane found 7 days after crash

All victims from the missing Indonesian plane that crashed in the Mount Bulusaraung area of South Sulawesi province were found seven days after the crash, with the 10th and final victim recovered on Friday.

Andi Sultan, an official at the National Search and Rescue Agency's Makassar office, said the final body was recovered on Friday morning, according to Detik News.

So far, only two victims have been identified: cabin crew member Florencia Lolita and Deden Maulana, an official with the Marine Affairs and Fisheries Ministry, for which the aircraft was conducting patrols, according to the state-run news agency Antara.

The ATR 42-500 aircraft, operated by Indonesia Air Transport, lost contact on Saturday in the Maros district while en route from Yogyakarta to Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi.

Debris from the plane was found on Sunday. The aircraft was carrying 10 people, including seven crew members and three passengers.

The plane's black box was recovered from the crash site by the joint search and rescue team.





