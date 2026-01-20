Austria church group offers shelter as row grows over Ukrainian refugees

Catholic charity Caritas said Monday it would provide emergency shelter for Ukrainian refugees as a political dispute continues between Austria's federal government and states over responsibility for their accommodation.

Caritas director Klaus Schwertner told public broadcaster ORF that Vienna's parishes, working with his organization, will immediately offer temporary emergency accommodation to newly arriving refugees from Ukraine.

Schwertner said the move followed the closure of the city's last remaining arrival center.

"The political wrangling that is going on here at the expense of the poorest, the Ukrainian refugees who are newly arriving in Austria, is actually unbearable," Schwertner told ORF.

"From Caritas' point of view, I personally don't care who takes responsibility here. It is a joint state responsibility to provide adequate care for people fleeing the turmoil of war," he added.

In recent days, beds, food, clothing and hygiene items have been collected, and volunteers have been sought for organization, cooking and cleaning.

The project is funded entirely through donations and is intended as a temporary emergency solution, Schwertner said.

Austria has seen a prolonged dispute between the federal government and the states over responsibility for financing and organizing the initial reception of war refugees.

Talks between federal ministries, agencies and the states are ongoing.

The issue is also being discussed as part of negotiations on reorganizing refugee care responsibilities under reforms to the EU's Common Asylum System, which is due to enter into force in June.



