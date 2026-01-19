RUSSIA SAYS PUTIN RECEIVED INVITATION TO JOIN TRUMPS BOARD OF PEACE

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been invited to join the "Board of Peace," a new international body aimed at addressing conflicts, beginning with the situation in Gaza.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Peskov said Russia is studying the proposal.

"Yes, indeed, President Putin also received, through diplomatic channels, an invitation to join this very Council of Peace. At the moment, we are examining all the details of this proposal, including hoping for contacts with the American side to clarify all the nuances," he said.

The White House announced the formation of the Board of Peace in a statement on Friday, describing it as intended to "play an essential role in fulfilling" the 20 points of President Trump's plan to permanently end Israel's war on Gaza and rebuild the enclave, as well as "providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development."

The US also established the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) to implement phase two of Trump's Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, along with a founding Executive Board, and a Gaza Executive Board in support of the NCAG.

Trump has also invited other world leaders to join the Gaza board, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.





