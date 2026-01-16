British deputy prime minister arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy on Friday arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where he is set to attend a forum marking the first anniversary of a 100-year partnership agreement between the two countries.

The arrival was announced by Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who welcomed the deputy premier and described his visit as "another testament to the intensive cooperation" between their countries.

"Today, we will jointly host the Centennial Partnership Forum and discuss the specific content of future cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom," Zaluzhnyi wrote on Telegram, noting these included areas such as the economy, reconstruction, and education.

Stressing there will be a "special emphasis on security," Zaluzhnyi thanked the UK for its assistance and active position in defending Ukraine's interests.

Lammy's visit to Kyiv came exactly a year after Ukraine and the UK signed a "100 Year Partnership" agreement to deepen defense cooperation and address long-term threats and challenges to maritime security.

The deal was signed during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's first visit to the war-torn country since assuming office in July 2024.

Earlier Friday, the UK announced an additional £20 million ($27 million) in energy infrastructure support to "bolster Ukrainian energy security following callous and intensifying Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector."





