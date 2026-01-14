US officials and Danish foreign minister to discuss Greenland

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen will discuss US claims to Greenland with US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday.



Greenland's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Motzfeldt, is also expected to attend the meeting.



Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has indicated that Vance made a last-minute decision to attend.



The meeting had actually been agreed at the foreign minister level, Frederiksen told a joint press conference with Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen in Copenhagen on Tuesday.



Both Frederiksen and Nielsen stressed that Greenland is not for sale and cannot be annexed by the US.





The Danish prime minister said that it had not been easy to "withstand completely unacceptable pressure from our closest allies" and warned that the hardest part was not yet over.



In the talks, Denmark wants to offer the US closer cooperation on protecting the Arctic within the framework of NATO and with European allies.



Denmark's offer was "to be the good ally that we have been for many, many years," Frederiksen said.



