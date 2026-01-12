Trump says US must acquire Greenland to prevent takeover by Russia or China

President Donald Trump on Sunday argued that taking over Greenland is necessary for the US to prevent Russia or China from gaining control of the strategic Arctic territory of Denmark.

"If we don't take Greenland, Russia or China will take Greenland, and I am not going to let that happen ... but one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland," Trump told reporters on Air Force One en route to Washington, DC, from Florida.

Trump said Greenland should agree to such a deal for its own security and future.

"Greenland should make the deal, because Greenland does not want to see Russia or China take over," he said.

The president stressed that he is not interested in a temporary arrangement, such as leasing territory, but rather a permanent acquisition.

"We're talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short-term. We're talking about acquiring. If we don't do it, Russia or China will, and that's not going to happen when I'm president," he added.

Noting the presence of US bases on Greenland, he the US needs "more than that."

"You need ownership ... You really need title."





