Pakistan-US joint counter-terrorism drills begin in northeastern Punjab province

The two-week-long Pakistan-US joint military counter-terrorism exercises began in the northeastern Punjab province of Pakistan, the military said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, the 13th edition of their bilateral joint exercise, "Inspired Gambit-2026," commenced in the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in the Pabbi area of Kharian district on Friday.

"The exercise is aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability through the sharing of counter-terrorism experiences, while further refining tactics, techniques, and procedures essential for effective CT (Counter-Terrorism) operations," the Pakistani military said in a statement.

The exercise places particular emphasis on urban warfare, including marksmanship and close-quarters engagement, while allowing both forces to understand each other's operational doctrines and best practices.

"Such joint training exercises are of vital importance in addressing evolving security challenges, improving professional military standards, and strengthening the capacity of both forces to operate in complex counter-terrorism environments," the ISPR stated, adding that Inspired Gambit-2026 reflects the continued commitment of Pakistan and the US to collaborative efforts for regional peace, security, and stability.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Navy on Saturday successfully test-fired the LY-80(N) surface-to-air missile in the North Arabian Sea, showcasing long-range air defense capabilities during a major naval exercise.