Northern France still in darkness in wake of Storm Goretti

About 92,000 households in France remain without electricity after Storm Goretti swept across the country.

France's electricity network operator Enedis said power had been restored to more than three-quarters of the 380,000 homes initially affected by the storm.

However, outages are continuing in several northern and northwestern regions, including Manche, Calvados, Seine-Maritime, Eure, and Orne.

Repair teams are still working to fully restore supplies.

The storm has also disrupted electricity production.

According to public broadcaster Franceinfo, electric company EDF has not produced power at the Flamanville nuclear power plant since Thursday night.

Storm Goretti brought very strong winds, with speeds reaching around 200 kilometers per hour (124 miles per hour) across parts of the country.

A peak wind speed of 213 kph (132 mph) was recorded in Gatteville in the Normandy region.

France's Interior Ministry said six people were slightly injured as a result of the storm.



