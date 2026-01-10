North Korea's ⁠Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, urged South ‍Korea to investigate recent drone incidents for detailed explanations, in a statement carried ‌by state media ‍KCNA on Sunday.

Kim said she personally appreciates Seoul for making a wise decision to announce its official stance that it has no intention of provocation, warning that any provocations will result in terrible situations.

Drones were flown from South Korea into North Korea earlier this month, after another intrusion ⁠in September, North Korea's military said on Saturday, which was soon followed by South Korea's response that they were not operated by the military.

South Korea also said there would be a thorough investigation of a civilian possibly having ‌operated the drones, making clear its stance of having no intention of provocation.

"Clear is just the fact that the drone from the ‍ROK violated the airspace of our country," Kim said. ROK stands ‍for the Republic of ‍Korea, South Korea's official ⁠name.

"No matter who is ‍the perpetrator and whether it is a deed by any civilian organization or individual, the authorities responsible for national security can never ⁠evade their responsibility ‌for it," she said.







