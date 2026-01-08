Trump’s overall approval holds firm after US raid to capture Maduro

US President Donald Trump's overall approval rating has remained largely unchanged since a US military operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with public opinion on the intervention closely tracking his broader job approval numbers, according to the latest CBS News/YouGov poll.

The survey found that slightly more Americans approve of the specific military action to remove Maduro than approve of Trump's general handling of the Venezuela situation, but neither view commands wide majority support.

Trump's approval for his handling of the Venezuela situation has shown little change since before the operation and continues to closely track his overall job approval, the poll found.

Somewhat more respondents approved of the military action targeting Maduro than approved of the president's general approach to Venezuela, suggesting the raid has modestly stronger backing as a discrete event than as part of broader policy.

While the military action itself does not receive wide approval, certain groups, including a larger share of independents, rate Maduro's removal more positively than they rate Trump's overall performance, according to the poll.

Hispanic respondents were divided on the action in proportions similar to the national average.

- MAGA base

Trump's core supporters among Republicans aligned with the MAGA movement showed especially strong support for the operation. Members of this group most often cited stopping drug trafficking, strengthening America's position in the world and securing cooperation from regional partners as reasons for their backing.

Republicans, particularly those aligned with the MAGA base, were also far more likely than other groups to favor additional military steps if Venezuela is perceived as uncooperative with US interests, the poll found.

Public opinion on the intervention is heavily influenced by perceptions of the administration's intentions. Poll respondents who believe the operation is largely aimed at gaining access to Venezuelan oil or expanding US influence in the region tended to disapprove more strongly of the action.

By contrast, those who view the action as primarily focused on stopping drugs, gangs and terrorism — a perspective more common among Republicans, including MAGA Republicans — expressed stronger support, with many in that group saying the move will strengthen the US.

A majority of Americans reported that the administration has not clearly explained its longer-term plans for Venezuela. Respondents who believe future US military involvement will be limited expressed higher approval for the action than those who expect a broader or prolonged commitment, the poll showed.

Most Americans said they would not support further military action against Venezuela if it fails to cooperate with US interests. There was similarly limited backing for military measures against other regional countries perceived as uncooperative with Washington.

On congressional oversight, opinion remained consistent with pre-action sentiment: just as most Americans believed before the operation that Trump needed congressional approval to launch military operations in Venezuela, a majority today holds that Congress must approve any additional military involvement there.

The CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,325 US adults interviewed shortly after the US raid in Venezuela's capital that resulted in Maduro's capture.



