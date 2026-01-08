Spain signals readiness to send peacekeepers to Ukraine, Palestine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday that Spain is prepared to deploy peacekeeping troops not only to Ukraine but also to Palestine "when that opportunity arises."

Speaking at the opening of the 10th Conference of Ambassadors in Madrid, Sanchez said Spain is, for the first time, participating in the design and implementation of a new global security architecture, El Pais reported.

He confirmed he will ask parliament to approve a potential deployment to Ukraine in the event of a peace process.

Spain intends to pursue a similar course "when we can finally move forward with this task of peace and, in the medium term, hopefully sooner, with the recognition of the two states, Israel and Palestine," he added.

Referring to the Middle East, Sanchez linked any future Spanish deployment to progress toward peace and the recognition of two states, Israel and Palestine.

His remarks marked the first time he publicly alluded to Spain's possible participation in a future multinational force foreseen in an international roadmap agreed upon by Israel, the US, and Hamas, the implementation of which remains stalled.

Spain's involvement so far has been limited to a police contingent in the EU mission overseeing the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt.