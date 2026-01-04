Zelensky signs decree imposing sanctions on 95 individuals, 70 legal entities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday signed a decree imposing sanctions on 95 individuals and 70 legal entities, claiming that they are involved in supplying Russia's military industry.

A statement by the presidential office said the decree enacted a decision of the National Security and Defense Council, and that the majority of those sanctioned are citizens and residents of Russia.

"These are individuals and companies linked to servicing Russia's state defense order and to the activities of its military-industrial complex," the statement said.

It said they include enterprises and their executives producing and supplying communications, electronic warfare, and microelectronics products for "Russia's military-industrial complex and security agencies."

"Sanctions have been imposed on industrial enterprises in Russia's chemical, extractive, and metallurgical sectors, as well as in its fuel and energy complex," the statement added.

Ukraine, the readout said, will continue working with its partners to synchronize its sanctions within "partner jurisdictions."

"Some of these listings will be reflected in the 20th sanctions package of the European Union, which is currently being prepared."