US warns of flight disruptions to Yemen’s Socotra Island

The US Embassy in Yemen warned Sunday of reports of closures, cancellations, and redirected flights on commercial airline travel to and from Socotra Island to nearby airports.

"U.S. citizens are reminded to review the Level 4 Travel Advisory that recommends against all travel to Yemen, including Socotra," the embassy said in a travel advisory based on information from the State Department.

It said the US government is unable to provide emergency or routine consular services to American citizens in Yemen, including Socotra, which lies in the Indian Ocean some 340 kilometers (210 miles) southeast of mainland Yemen.

A state of emergency was declared for Socotra on Dec. 30, temporarily closing all ports of entry.

Yemen has seen an unprecedented escalation since Tuesday, after the Southern Transitional Council (STC) forces took control of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra in early December. The two provinces account for nearly half of Yemen's territory and share borders with Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia accused the United Arab Emirates of "pushing STC forces to carry out military operations" along the kingdom's southern border in Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra. Abu Dhabi denied the accusation.

The STC says Yemeni governments have marginalized southern regions politically and economically and calls for secession. Yemeni authorities reject the claim and reaffirm their commitment to the country's unity.