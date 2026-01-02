US urges China to enter into dialogue over Taiwan

The US State Department has called on China to "exercise restraint" in its actions towards Taiwan, as tensions soar again following large-scale Chinese military exercises around the self-governing democratic island.



"China's military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan and others in the region increase tensions unnecessarily," deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement.



"We urge Beijing to exercise restraint, cease its military pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue," he added.



"The United States supports peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, including by force or coercion."



The appeal comes after Beijing conducted major military exercises off Taiwan earlier this week in what observers saw as a response to a US weapons package for Taipei worth some $11.1 billion.



The sale announced on December 17 includes missile and artillery systems, anti-tank weapons, drones and other military equipment and support services.



According to the Trump administration, the package serves US national security and economic interests and supports Taiwan's efforts to modernize its armed forces and maintain credible defence capabilities.



Taiwan, home to 23.4 million people, has maintained self-rule since 1949. China views the island as part of its territory and has repeatedly threatened to annex it.



China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched surprise military drills, named "Justice Mission 2025," around Taiwan on Monday. Despite international criticism, the exercises continued on Tuesday, with some of the 27 test rockets fired landing within Taiwan's 24-nautical-mile (44-kilometre) contiguous zone.