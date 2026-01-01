Israeli army detains 50 Palestinians, demolishes 2 homes in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army rounded up at least 50 Palestinians in military raids across the occupied West Bank on Thursday, an advocacy group said.

Former prisoners, including a woman, were among those arrested in the raids that targeted the cities of Ramallah, Al-Bireh, Hebron, Tubas, Tulkarem, Nablus, Jenin, and East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement.

It added that the arrest campaign was accompanied by extensive home raids, abuse, assaults against detainees and their families, and destruction of property.

According to the group, the Israeli army arrested more than 7,000 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank last year.

Separately, Israeli army forces demolished two Palestinian homes east of Jericho in the West Bank and issued a notice to demolish a third, citing construction without a permit.

Local sources told Anadolu that Israeli forces and bulldozers stormed the area and razed the two buildings in areas classified as "Area C."

Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,105 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.