Despite horrors of Gaza genocide, Elon Musk accepts invitation from Netanyahu to visit Israel

Despite the horrors of a two-year genocidal war that killed more than 71,000 people, tech billionaire Elon Musk accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Israel.

A statement by Netanyahu's office said the premier met with Musk and invited him to participate in a Smart Transportation Conference in March and the billionaire accepted the invitation.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed ongoing cooperation with Tesla and the advancement of legislation regarding autonomous vehicles.

Netanyahu and Musk also spoke about "promoting and developing artificial intelligence technologies in Israel," according to the office.

"We intend to propel Israel forward and turn it into a global leader in the field, just as we did in cyber and other technologies," Netanyahu told Musk, as cited by the statement.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 71,200 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,000 others in a two-year brutal war that has left in the enclave in ruins.

Despite a ceasefire deal that took effect on Oct. 10, Israel still closes the territory's crossings and continues to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid and allow the reconstruction of the enclave.

Netanyahu faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza.