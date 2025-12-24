Pentagon warns of rising Chinese threat to homeland

The US Department of Defense acknowledges in its annual report on China's military developments that the homeland remains vulnerable to direct threats, while its Indo-Pacific strategy emphasizes deterrence through force.

The report, titled "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China 2025" and released on Dec. 23, details the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) rapid advancements across multiple domains.

Key technical insights from the report reveal that China's historic military expansion now enables the PLA to pose risks to US security through a diverse arsenal that includes nuclear forces, maritime operations, conventional precision strikes, cyber intrusions, and counterspace systems.

China's operational nuclear warhead stockpile remained in the low 600s throughout 2024, with growth slower than previously estimated but still on track to exceed 1,000 by 2030.

The PLA has likely deployed over 100 solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missiles in silos, improving rapid-launch capabilities. Advances continue in early warning systems, hypersonic weapons, and lower-yield nuclear options.

Cyber intrusions targeting US infrastructure surged 150% in 2024, including Volt Typhoon—a Chinese state-sponsored hacking group labeled an advanced persistent threat that has infiltrated critical US sectors like energy, communications, water, and transportation to enable potential disruptions in a crisis, such as a Taiwan conflict.

The PLA's satellite network for intelligence and surveillance enhancing and targeting of US forces and counterspace capabilities, including anti-satellite missiles and directed-energy weapons, aims to disrupt US orbital operations.

WORLD'S LARGEST FLEET BY HULL COUNT

The People's Liberation Army Navy continues as the world's largest fleet by hull count, with the Fujian carrier completing sea trials and dual-carrier exercises achieved for the first time. Plans point to potentially nine carriers overall, with six in service by 2035.

These developments support Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision for a world-class military by 2049, with interim goals for Taiwan-related contingencies by 2027 and broader modernization by 2035, the report underlined.

According to the Pentagon's 2025 annual report, China's historic military buildup has made the US homeland increasingly vulnerable. In its preface, the report emphasizes a balanced US approach, stating: "We do not seek to strangle, dominate, or humiliate China. Rather, we seek only to deny the ability of any country in the Indo-Pacific to dominate us or our allies" through overwhelming strength that deters aggression and preserves peace.

Accordingly, the Department of Defense will prioritize bolstering deterrence in the region through strength rather than confrontation, while pursuing stable peace, fair trade, and respectful relations with China.

CHINA REJECTS ASSESSMENT AS HYPOCRISY

Beijing strongly rejected the report's findings. The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the US of hypocrisy, pointing out that America holds the world's largest nuclear arsenal and should take the lead in substantial stockpile reductions to meet disarmament responsibilities.

Beijing called the Pentagon's assessment exaggerated claims intended to smear China and justify higher US military budgets.